Ex-Ireland international Peat moves into coaching with Railway Union

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Lindsay Peat will move into a coaching position with Railway Union ahead of the 2022/23 All-Ireland League season.

41-year-old forward Peat announced her retirement from international rugby in January but will continue to play alongside her role as part of the coaching staff at AIL champions Railway.

Capped 38 times by Ireland in rugby, Peat also represented her country in basketball and football, as well as playing in three All-Ireland Gaelic football finals with Dublin.

Peat got a taste of coaching last season with Railway but will now come on board permanently as the club’s scrum coach while continuing to play.

“Lindsay actually coached our scrum last season, something we kept quiet, and we had a 91% scrum success rate, the highest in the league,” said Railway Union director of rugby John Cronin.

“She is a natural communicator and has incredible detail.

“Lindsay still has much to give on the pitch and her competitive appetite is still intact. We’ll just expand on her coaching journey this year.”

Also joining Cronin’s coaching staff is 48-times capped former Ireland scrum-half Larissa Muldoon, who is the new senior coach.

Railway Union won the AIL back in February. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Muldoon was a Grand Slam winner with Ireland in 2013 and featured at the 2014 World Cup as Ireland reached the semi-finals, as well as playing for the Ireland 7s.

The Ballybofey woman has previously coached in her role with Leinster Rugby, at King’s Hospital, DCU, and more recently as head coach of Trinity Women’s Rugby, but now steps up with the reigning AIL champions Railway.

“We’re always looking at the transition of our athletes to ensure they can contribute to the game after they retire from playing,” said Cronin.

“Lari was always going to be a coach and it’s something we’ve been working on for a number of years now. She has been getting her qualifications and coaching the age-grade representative sides. She was injured last year, so we took the opportunity for her to be head coach at adult level for the first time at Dublin University.

“We’ve obviously stayed close to her and she has progressed fantastically, leading the team to promotion and winning the Trinity coach of the year award.”

Ex-Young Munster out-half Mike South also joins the coaching staff at Railway Union as Andy Adams, Jonny Butler, and Jamie-Martin Grace depart.