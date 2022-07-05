Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Ireland international Peat moves into coaching with Railway Union

The 41-year-old will also continue to play in the AIL.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 597 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5808497
Peat won 38 caps for Ireland in rugby.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Peat won 38 caps for Ireland in rugby.
Peat won 38 caps for Ireland in rugby.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Lindsay Peat will move into a coaching position with Railway Union ahead of the 2022/23 All-Ireland League season.

41-year-old forward Peat announced her retirement from international rugby in January but will continue to play alongside her role as part of the coaching staff at AIL champions Railway.

Capped 38 times by Ireland in rugby, Peat also represented her country in basketball and football, as well as playing in three All-Ireland Gaelic football finals with Dublin.

Peat got a taste of coaching last season with Railway but will now come on board permanently as the club’s scrum coach while continuing to play.

“Lindsay actually coached our scrum last season, something we kept quiet, and we had a 91% scrum success rate, the highest in the league,” said Railway Union director of rugby John Cronin.

“She is a natural communicator and has incredible detail.

“Lindsay still has much to give on the pitch and her competitive appetite is still intact.  We’ll just expand on her coaching journey this year.”

Also joining Cronin’s coaching staff is 48-times capped former Ireland scrum-half Larissa Muldoon, who is the new senior coach.

lindsay-peat-jumps-in-to-celebrate-with-the-team Railway Union won the AIL back in February. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Muldoon was a Grand Slam winner with Ireland in 2013 and featured at the 2014 World Cup as Ireland reached the semi-finals, as well as playing for the Ireland 7s.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The Ballybofey woman has previously coached in her role with Leinster Rugby, at King’s Hospital, DCU, and more recently as head coach of Trinity Women’s Rugby, but now steps up with the reigning AIL champions Railway.

“We’re always looking at the transition of our athletes to ensure they can contribute to the game after they retire from playing,” said Cronin.

“Lari was always going to be a coach and it’s something we’ve been working on for a number of years now. She has been getting her qualifications and coaching the age-grade representative sides. She was injured last year, so we took the opportunity for her to be head coach at adult level for the first time at Dublin University.

“We’ve obviously stayed close to her and she has progressed fantastically, leading the team to promotion and winning the Trinity coach of the year award.”

Ex-Young Munster out-half Mike South also joins the coaching staff at Railway Union as Andy Adams, Jonny Butler, and Jamie-Martin Grace depart.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie