Linfield hit with €12,000 fine after Shelbourne Champions League game

UEFA HAVE FINED Linfield FC €12,000 and ordered a stand closure following their Champions League qualifier against Shelbourne last week.

Linfield and Shelbourne drew 1-1 at Windsor Park, Belfast, on Wednesday, 16 July, with Joey O’Brien’s Dublin side winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

In a statement issued today, the Uefa Appeals Body confirmed its decision to fine Linfield €10,000 and order a stand closure for “the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters”. The club was also fined €2,000 for the lighting of fireworks.

The fines are effective immediately, with the stand closure — for one Uefa club competition match — suspended for two years.

Shelbourne were fined €4,000 after the home leg at Tolka Park, for blocking public passageways in the Riverside Stand.

Shelbourne CEO Tomás ‘Mossy’ Quinn confirmed the penalty in an email sent to season ticket holders on Tuesday.

“We ask all supporters to continue representing Shelbourne FC with pride and respect,” the former Dublin footballer wrote. “Uefa matches bring increased visibility on supporter behaviour, and while we were happy with how the Linfield game in Tolka went, we still received a fine of €4,000 from Uefa or blocking of public passageways in the Riverside.

“Uefa tend to at least double the original fine each time there is a repeat behaviour so something for all to be aware of. To assist with this, our stewards will be checking tickets inside the ground to ensure only tickets allocated to the Riverside have access to that side of the stadium.”