Lionel Messi comes to rescue to guide PSG to victory over Nantes

Messi got his first league goal for PSG.

Messi got his first league goal for PSG.

LIONEL MESSI CAME to the rescue for 10-man Paris St Germain as they strengthened their grip at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win over Nantes.

Messi’s first league goal for PSG, and his deflected strike for a Dennis Appiah own-goal, dug his side out of a hole after goalkeeper Keylor Navas was sent off with 25 minutes remaining.

Randal Kolo Muani had hauled Nantes level in the 76th minute after Kylian Mbappe’s early opener for the hosts.

Elsewhere in France, Rennes ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at home to Montpellier.

In LaLiga, Xavi Hernandez got a win in his first match as Barcelona head coach in the derby against Espanyol.

A penalty from Memphis Depay three minutes into the second half secured a narrow 1-0 victory for the hosts. “The players were outstanding,” said Xavi afterwards. “This is the standard we want to keep.”

❝The players were outstanding ... this is what we want.❞



— Xavi's reaction to #BarçaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/BUIkFrRS8X — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 20, 2021

Leaders Sevilla were held 2-2 at home to Alaves while Celta Vigo and Villarreal drew 1-1 and a late Felipe goal gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Osasuna.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Two goals in six minutes from Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not prevent AC Milan from losing their unbeaten Serie A record in a 4-3 defeat at Fiorentina.

Milan were 3-0 down through goals from Alfred Duncan, Riccardo Saponara and Dusan Vlahovic before Ibrahimovic made a game of it.