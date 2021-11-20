Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 20 November 2021
Lionel Messi comes to rescue to guide PSG to victory over Nantes

Messi scored his first league goal for PSG while old team-mate Xavi Hernandez got a win in his first match as Barcelona head coach.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 10:27 PM
LIONEL MESSI CAME to the rescue for 10-man Paris St Germain as they strengthened their grip at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win over Nantes.

Messi’s first league goal for PSG, and his deflected strike for a Dennis Appiah own-goal, dug his side out of a hole after goalkeeper Keylor Navas was sent off with 25 minutes remaining.

Randal Kolo Muani had hauled Nantes level in the 76th minute after Kylian Mbappe’s early opener for the hosts.

Elsewhere in France, Rennes ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at home to Montpellier.

In LaLiga, Xavi Hernandez got a win in his first match as Barcelona head coach in the derby against Espanyol.

A penalty from Memphis Depay three minutes into the second half secured a narrow 1-0 victory for the hosts. “The players were outstanding,” said Xavi afterwards. “This is the standard we want to keep.”

Leaders Sevilla were held 2-2 at home to Alaves while Celta Vigo and Villarreal drew 1-1 and a late Felipe goal gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Two goals in six minutes from Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not prevent AC Milan from losing their unbeaten Serie A record in a 4-3 defeat at Fiorentina.

Milan were 3-0 down through goals from Alfred Duncan, Riccardo Saponara  and Dusan Vlahovic before Ibrahimovic made a game of it.

