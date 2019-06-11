This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Messi replaces Mayweather to top Forbes' sports rich list for 2019

The Argentine genius is followed by fellow football superstars Cristano Ronaldo and Neymar, while Conor McGregor and Rory McIlroy also feature.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 6:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,658 Views 6 Comments
Messi is on international duty with Argentina ahead of the Copa America.
Image: Eraldo Peres
Image: Eraldo Peres

LIONEL MESSI WAS the world’s highest-paid athlete over the past year, Forbes report in its annual sporting rich list.

Barcelona and Argentina star Messi dethroned retired boxer Floyd Mayweather as the sports world’s highest earner, raking in $127 million (€112m) via salary and endorsement deals.

That put Messi ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star who was second with earnings of $109m (€96m).

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar completed a sweep of the top three positions by footballers, coming in third with earnings of $105m (€92m).

The fourth highest earner on the list was Mexico’s middleweight boxing star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez with $94m (€82m).

Alvarez, who defeated Gennady Golovkin last September to become the unified middleweight champion, inked the richest deal in boxing history last October, signing a five-year 11-fight contract with streaming network DAZN worth $365m (€322m).

Boxing: Canelo vs Jacobs Canelo Alvarez is fourth on the list. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Evergreen tennis star Roger Federer was fifth on the list with total earnings of $93.4m (€82m).

The bulk of Federer’s earnings came through lucrative endorsement deals, with the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion pocketing $86 million.

Stars from the NFL and NBA rounded out the top 10 on the list, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sixth on $89.5m (€79m), just ahead of Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers on $89.3m (€78.8m)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was the highest earning NBA player, with $89m (€78m), while Golden State’s Stephen Curry was ninth with $79.8m (€70m).

Curry’s Golden State team-mate Kevin Durant was 10th on the rankings with $65.4m (€57.7m).

Former world number one Tiger Woods was 11th on the list with $69.3m (€61.1m), which included an estimated $54m (€47.6m) in endorsements.

There are two Irish representatives with UFC fighter Conor McGregor 21st (down 17 places from 2018) earning $47m (€41.5m), while golfer Rory McIlroy is 32nd thanks to the $39m (€34.4m) he was paid last year. 

Meanwhile tennis superstar Serena Williams was the only woman to make the list, coming in at 63rd with earnings of $29.2m (€25.7m).

You can check out the fill list here 

© – AFP 2019 

