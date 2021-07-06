Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 6 July 2021
Advertisement

Lions' clash with Bulls on Saturday in doubt after positive Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, the Springboks remain in isolation after re-testing this morning.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 11:12 AM
50 minutes ago 3,481 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5486995
The Bulls are due to face the Lions on Saturday in Pretoria.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO
The Bulls are due to face the Lions on Saturday in Pretoria.
The Bulls are due to face the Lions on Saturday in Pretoria.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO

THE LIONS’ CLASH with the Bulls on Saturday in Pretoria has been cast into doubt following a report from South Africa of several positive cases of Covid-19 in the Bulls squad.

Warren Gatland’s tourists are due to face Jake White’s Bulls in a warm-up clash this weekend as they look to build towards their Test series against the Springboks.

However, SuperSport has reported that the Bulls have recorded a number of positive Covid cases in their playing group, meaning this weekend’s game is now in doubt.

This follows confirmation from Springboks camp yesterday that they have had to suspend training and put the entire squad into isolation for the second time in eight days after a positive Covid-19 result for second row Lood de Jager.

The Boks were missing four players for last weekend’s Test against Georgia due to two positive Covid cases in their squad – two other players were close contacts – and their preparation for a rematch with Georgia this Friday has also been affected by the virus.

The Springboks were due to announce their team to face the Georgians today but that has been postponed after the squad and management underwent further PCR testing this morning.

The entire group remains in isolation awaiting results and recommendations from SA Rugby’s medical advisory group. 

The pandemic situation in South Africa is alarming at present, with the country attempting to deal with its third wave of the virus. Recent data shows that more than one in four people being tested is positive for Covid-19 and reports in South Africa say that hospitals are at breaking point in their efforts to save lives.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Lions, meanwhile, are due to face the Sharks tomorrow in Johannesburg before Saturday’s scheduled clash with the Bulls.

It remains to be seen if that fixture can go ahead following the Covid cases in the Bulls squad.

The Lions are due to kick off their three-game Test series against the Springboks on 24 July.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie