Lions' clash with Bulls on Saturday in doubt after positive Covid-19 cases

The Bulls are due to face the Lions on Saturday in Pretoria.

THE LIONS’ CLASH with the Bulls on Saturday in Pretoria has been cast into doubt following a report from South Africa of several positive cases of Covid-19 in the Bulls squad.

Warren Gatland’s tourists are due to face Jake White’s Bulls in a warm-up clash this weekend as they look to build towards their Test series against the Springboks.

However, SuperSport has reported that the Bulls have recorded a number of positive Covid cases in their playing group, meaning this weekend’s game is now in doubt.

This follows confirmation from Springboks camp yesterday that they have had to suspend training and put the entire squad into isolation for the second time in eight days after a positive Covid-19 result for second row Lood de Jager.

The Boks were missing four players for last weekend’s Test against Georgia due to two positive Covid cases in their squad – two other players were close contacts – and their preparation for a rematch with Georgia this Friday has also been affected by the virus.

The Springboks were due to announce their team to face the Georgians today but that has been postponed after the squad and management underwent further PCR testing this morning.

The entire group remains in isolation awaiting results and recommendations from SA Rugby’s medical advisory group.

The pandemic situation in South Africa is alarming at present, with the country attempting to deal with its third wave of the virus. Recent data shows that more than one in four people being tested is positive for Covid-19 and reports in South Africa say that hospitals are at breaking point in their efforts to save lives.

The Lions, meanwhile, are due to face the Sharks tomorrow in Johannesburg before Saturday’s scheduled clash with the Bulls.

It remains to be seen if that fixture can go ahead following the Covid cases in the Bulls squad.

The Lions are due to kick off their three-game Test series against the Springboks on 24 July.