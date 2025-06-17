Lions call up van Poortvliet as cover for Gibson-Park injury

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions have called England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet into their training camp in Dublin as cover.
Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park is managing what the Lions say is a “minor glute strain” and head coach Andy Farrell is keen to have a third scrum-half training along with Alex Mitchell and Tomos Williams.
Gibson-Park missed Leinster’s URC final win over the Bulls last weekend due to his glute injury, so the Lions are clearly keen to ensure it heals as soon as possible, given how important the Ireland scrum-half is set to be on the tour of Australia.
There is no indication that Gibson-Park’s trip Down Under is under threat at this stage, with the Lions seemingly confident that the scrum-half will overcome his glute issue soon.
Head coach Farrell had to replace tighthead prop Zander Fagerson in his touring squad after the Scotland tighthead prop was ruled out with a calf injury. Ireland’s Finlay Bealham replaced Fagerson.
The Lions will face Argentina in Dublin on Friday night before flying out on Saturday.
