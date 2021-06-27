Murray the biggest winner from a tumultuous day for Gatland's Lions

ANY INITIAL IDEAS about a ‘winners and losers’-themed article after the Lions’ clash with Japan yesterday veered very much in one direction after just seven minutes of the action at Murrayfield.

Alun Wyn Jones’ resigned expression told a tale as he departed with what proved to be a shoulder dislocation that ended the captain’s tour before it even began.

The 35-year-old has been denied his fourth tour and a chance to underline his status as a Lions legend, his shoulder giving way as he jackaled for a turnover against the Japanese.

Justin Tipuric followed him soon after with his own shoulder injury, these blows the latest reminder of how some player’s ultimate objectives – in this case playing for the Lions – can be quashed by cruelly bad luck.

The remainder of the Lions’ win unfolded without any other big injury blows and, more happily, several excellent individual performances from the likes of Dan Biggar, Bundee Aki, Jack Conan, and Robbie Henshaw – all firmly in the winner’s category.

Word from Lions camp post-match was that it would be this morning before we received an official update on Warren Gatland’s choice as the skipper to replace Jones, as well as any possible replacement for Tipuric.

But things veered wildly again coming towards 10pm last night as the Lions confirmed the shock news that Conor Murray is the new tour captain.

Alun Wyn Jones speaks to his daughters after the Japan game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

So, we very clearly had the big winner from the Lions’ clash with Japan. Given that Murray himself was worried he might not make it into the original squad, we have to presume he was surprised when Gatland approached him to offer him the gig.

It will be fascinating to hear how Murray adapts to this completely new role, though he is sure to lean on the likes of Ken Owens, Owen Farrell, and Maro Itoje to provide leadership within the 37-man squad.

A few of his Irish team-mates did their Test hopes plenty of good yesterday at Murrayfield. Jack Conan helped the Lions to four turnovers in the opening 21 minutes as part of an all-action 70-minute showing in which he showed no signs of any hamstring tightness before departing as a precaution.

Aki made the key carry for the opening Josh Adams try and also came up with some crucial turnovers, while his centre partner Robbie Henshaw highlighted why he will be a key player for the Test series. Iain Henderson had some good carries and ran a strong Lions lineout and maul, while also scrummaging at tighthead lock after Jones’ exit.

Tadhg Beirne showed again that he is a game-changer and Tadhg Furlong showed again that he will be starting the Tests at tighthead.

Out-half Biggar was excellent for the Lions, nailing some impressive kicks off the tee to go along with his sharp passing, clever kicking in play, and combative streak. Wing pair Duhan van der Merwe and Adams took their tries well.

The Lions before kick-off at Murrayfield. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

There weren’t many poor performances from the Lions although Taulupe Faletau struggled out of position after coming on in place of openside Tipuric. The Welshman is favourite to be at number eight for the Tests but Conan’s dynamic showing will have him worried.

While a four-try win was pleasing, it is hard not to see yesterday as anything but a very bad day for the Lions given the injury toll.

Jones and Tipuric will spend the coming weeks at home watching the Lions on TV like every other supporter, with plenty of thrills and spills sure to come on what will be the strangest of tours.

If yesterday is anything to judge by, we’re all in for a wild ride.