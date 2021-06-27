Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Advertisement

Murray the biggest winner from a tumultuous day for Gatland's Lions

Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric were ruled out of the tour.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 3,295 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5478777
Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, and Tadhg Furlong.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, and Tadhg Furlong.
Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, and Tadhg Furlong.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ANY INITIAL IDEAS about a ‘winners and losers’-themed article after the Lions’ clash with Japan yesterday veered very much in one direction after just seven minutes of the action at Murrayfield.

Alun Wyn Jones’ resigned expression told a tale as he departed with what proved to be a shoulder dislocation that ended the captain’s tour before it even began.

The 35-year-old has been denied his fourth tour and a chance to underline his status as a Lions legend, his shoulder giving way as he jackaled for a turnover against the Japanese.

Justin Tipuric followed him soon after with his own shoulder injury, these blows the latest reminder of how some player’s ultimate objectives – in this case playing for the Lions – can be quashed by cruelly bad luck.

The remainder of the Lions’ win unfolded without any other big injury blows and, more happily, several excellent individual performances from the likes of Dan Biggar, Bundee Aki, Jack Conan, and Robbie Henshaw – all firmly in the winner’s category.

Word from Lions camp post-match was that it would be this morning before we received an official update on Warren Gatland’s choice as the skipper to replace Jones, as well as any possible replacement for Tipuric.

But things veered wildly again coming towards 10pm last night as the Lions confirmed the shock news that Conor Murray is the new tour captain.

alun-wyn-jones-after-the-game-with-his-daughters-mali-and-efa Alun Wyn Jones speaks to his daughters after the Japan game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

So, we very clearly had the big winner from the Lions’ clash with Japan. Given that Murray himself was worried he might not make it into the original squad, we have to presume he was surprised when Gatland approached him to offer him the gig.

It will be fascinating to hear how Murray adapts to this completely new role, though he is sure to lean on the likes of Ken Owens, Owen Farrell, and Maro Itoje to provide leadership within the 37-man squad.

A few of his Irish team-mates did their Test hopes plenty of good yesterday at Murrayfield. Jack Conan helped the Lions to four turnovers in the opening 21 minutes as part of an all-action 70-minute showing in which he showed no signs of any hamstring tightness before departing as a precaution.

Aki made the key carry for the opening Josh Adams try and also came up with some crucial turnovers, while his centre partner Robbie Henshaw highlighted why he will be a key player for the Test series. Iain Henderson had some good carries and ran a strong Lions lineout and maul, while also scrummaging at tighthead lock after Jones’ exit.

Tadhg Beirne showed again that he is a game-changer and Tadhg Furlong showed again that he will be starting the Tests at tighthead. 

Out-half Biggar was excellent for the Lions, nailing some impressive kicks off the tee to go along with his sharp passing, clever kicking in play, and combative streak. Wing pair Duhan van der Merwe and Adams took their tries well.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

the-lions-team-huddle-before-they-run-out The Lions before kick-off at Murrayfield. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

There weren’t many poor performances from the Lions although Taulupe Faletau struggled out of position after coming on in place of openside Tipuric. The Welshman is favourite to be at number eight for the Tests but Conan’s dynamic showing will have him worried.

While a four-try win was pleasing, it is hard not to see yesterday as anything but a very bad day for the Lions given the injury toll.

Jones and Tipuric will spend the coming weeks at home watching the Lions on TV like every other supporter, with plenty of thrills and spills sure to come on what will be the strangest of tours.

If yesterday is anything to judge by, we’re all in for a wild ride.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie