BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 16 April 2021
Advertisement

British and Irish Lions for Jersey training camp ahead of South Africa tour

Head coach Warren Gatland is due to name his squad on 6 May.

By Press Association Friday 16 Apr 2021, 6:18 PM
36 minutes ago 1,283 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5412439
Lions head coach Warren Gatland.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Lions head coach Warren Gatland.
Lions head coach Warren Gatland.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JERSEY HAS BEEN confirmed as the location for the British and Irish Lions’ training camp before they depart for South Africa.

The tourists will gather on the island for 10 days to prepare for the warm-up Test against Japan at Murrayfield on 26 June.

Members of the Lions’ management team, led by head coach Warren Gatland, travelled to Jersey this week to continue making plans for travel and accommodation, as well as for Covid-19 protocols and possible community engagement opportunities.

“This visit has confirmed that Jersey can provide the facilities and support that we need,” Gatland said.

“I will be bringing the coaching and management team back to the island later this month to finalise plans.

“I’m confident that when the squad arrives in June, we will have the environment we need to prepare to meet the Springboks.”

Gatland names a squad of around 36 players including his captain on 6 May having already assembled a coaching team of Gregor Townsend, Robin McBryde, Steve Tandy and Neil Jenkins.

An agreement has yet to be reached between the Lions and the English clubs over player release for the training camp and fixture against Japan.

Gatland wants those not involved in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals and final to be given permission to join up with his squad, declaring that it might harm their selection prospects if they are prevented from taking part in Jersey.

Meanwhile, former Wales and Lions captain and coach John Dawes has died at the age of 80 following a period of ill health.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Dawes famously led the Lions to their only series victory over New Zealand in 1971, making four Test appearances for the tourists and winning 22 caps for Wales.

As a 23-year-old centre, he made a try-scoring international debut against Ireland in Dublin in 1964 and his storied career including captaining and coaching his country to Grand Slam titles.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey delve into the mechanics of signing players in rugby and look ahead to Ireland’s home clash with France in the Women’s Six Nations.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie