Lisa O'Rourke. Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
FreeBoxing

Lisa O'Rourke reaches gold medal bout at World Championships

Roscommon woman will fight for gold on Sunday.
7.27pm, 14 Mar 2025

IRELAND’S LISA O’ROURKE has won her semi-final at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Niš, Serbia.

O’Rourke beat Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the 70kg division. 

More to follow . . . 

