Lisa O'Rourke reaches gold medal bout at World Championships
IRELAND’S LISA O’ROURKE has won her semi-final at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Niš, Serbia.
O’Rourke beat Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the 70kg division.
More to follow . . .
