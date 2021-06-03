Andorra face Ireland, as Stephen Kenny searches for his first win as manager.
Some pre-match reading for you…
Confirmation of the Irish team, which contains a mixture of younger and more experienced names…
STARTING XI | Andorra 🆚 Ireland— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 3, 2021
John Egan captains the side in the absence of Seamus Coleman as Parrott, Knight, Curtis & Collins all start 👏
KO 5pm (6pm local time) ⏱️#COYBIG | #ANDIRL | #WeAre100 | @AVIVAIRELAND pic.twitter.com/lO0w0tHDAu
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
It’s now 11 matches since Stephen Kenny took charge of the Irish team and he is still searching for a first win.
This evening, though, surely represents Kenny’s side’s best chance yet of attaining a victory.
They play Andorra, a team ranked 158th in the world, 111 places below Ireland.
It’s a young team badly in need of a morale boost, and today’s game should hopefully provide it.
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (4)