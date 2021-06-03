20 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

It’s now 11 matches since Stephen Kenny took charge of the Irish team and he is still searching for a first win.

This evening, though, surely represents Kenny’s side’s best chance yet of attaining a victory.

They play Andorra, a team ranked 158th in the world, 111 places below Ireland.

It’s a young team badly in need of a morale boost, and today’s game should hopefully provide it.