Another Irish approach for Patrick Bamford 'not realistic'

STEPHEN KENNY HAS ruled out making another approach for Patrick Bamford, after the Leeds United striker was left out of England’s 33-man provisional squad for the European Championships.

Now 27, Bamford is eligible to declare for Ireland, and played an U18 game in green in 2010. He went on to represent England at underage level, though has yet to be capped at senior level. Mick McCarthy contacted him with a view to declaring for Ireland in 2019, though a prospective move failed materialise beyond confirming initial interest to McCarthy.

Kenny seemed to put a full stop to the story in March of this year, saying that Bamford confirmed his intention was to represent England. In spite of a fine season in the Premier League, he was not included in England’s 33-man provisional squad for the European Championships.

The Irish manager says that this disappointment won’t mean another invitation across the Irish Sea, however.

“He was very close to being in contention for England for the European Championships.

“It’s not realistic to suggest that at the moment I would feel. I think that was obviously his objective to go to the European Championships with England. There’s no doubt he’s a very good player, a quality centre-forward, but we have to believe in the talent that we have. We have to work to improve it and get better.

“It’s unusual for players to switch nationality – I’m not saying it never happens, -so quickly after a situation of just being left out of a tournament. There is not many instances of that. Normally it’s over a long period.”

Kenny said he doesn’t know whether his missing out on the Euros will prompt a change of heart from the Leeds forward.

“I really don’t know, I really don’t know. He is a good player but his objective was clearly to play for England so I have to respect that.”

Bamford scored 17 goals and created another seven in the Premier League last season. By way of contrast, Conor Hourihane is the only player in the Irish squad for tomorrow’s friendly game with Andorra to have scored in England’s top flight last term.