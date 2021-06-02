BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 2 June 2021
Advertisement

Stephen Kenny empathises with Naomi Osaka over anxiety relating to media duties

The Ireland boss accepts media duties are part of his job.

By Press Association Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 8:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,410 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5456107
Stephen Kenny.
Image: PA
Stephen Kenny.
Stephen Kenny.
Image: PA

Updated 16 minutes ago

STEPHEN KENNY ADMITS he can empathise with tennis star Naomi Osaka after she opened up over her anxiety about her media commitments.

The world number two has withdrawn from the French Open after revealing her mental health struggles in the wake of her decision not to appear at mandatory post-match press conferences.

Kenny accepts that media duties are part of his job, but acknowledges the challenges they can present.

Speaking as he prepared his players for their friendly clash with Andorra on Thursday – after a run of 11 games without a win – he said: “I think we’ve always just considered that as part of the job.

“Of course, after a difficult defeat… If it’s great result, nobody minds speaking. I’ve been a manager for a number of years, it’s always been associated as part of the job, and players likewise.

“We shouldn’t complain as we are privileged to be in a position to do it, so it’s not something I would complain about.

“But I understand it can have a detrimental effect on players or sportspeople, whether tennis players or any other sport. I can empathise with that. That’s a reality.

“I have no plans to change the format. That’s part of international management from my point of view.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

While conducting post-match interviews can be a challenge as a football manager, Kenny has little doubt that he has it easier than some in other sports.

He said: “I’m always in awe of boxers getting out of the ring and speaking straight away after 12 or 15 rounds. I find it incredible.

“They especially, in my view, have some of the toughest interviews after some of the toughest fights. To lose a fight and have to speak about that and speak about your opponent…

“They probably deserve the most credit out of all the sportspeople.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie