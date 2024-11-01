LIVE: Derry v Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers v Waterford

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

A thrilling title race reaches its conclusion this evening.

It’s been an unpredictable season and tonight is similarly tough to call.

There have been a few complicated permutations in recent weeks. But this evening is pretty simple to explain — Shelbourne will be crowned champions if they can equal or better Shamrock Rovers’ result against Waterford.

The Hoops are widely expected to beat Keith Long’s side, who will finish seventh in the table regardless of the outcome.

But it won’t be easy for Damien Duff’s men up in the Derry. The Candystripes saw their title chances die last week when they lost to St Pat’s.

Having looked in strong contention to challenge for the title for much of the season, Ruaidhrí Higgins’ men are in danger of finishing fourth.

They must win tonight and hope Stephen Kenny’s team slip up in Sligo to claim third place.