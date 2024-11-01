Advertisement
Ben Brady/INPHO
LIVE: Derry v Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers v Waterford

Derry host Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers face Waterford in a dramatic final day.
7.04pm, 1 Nov 2024
7 mins ago 7:30PM

If anyone is wondering, the official League of Ireland trophy is in Derry this evening.

Should Rovers triumph, the original League of Ireland trophy (last held aloft by Shelbourne in 2006) will be used in Tallaght.

Ex-players Mick Byrne and Pat Byrne will present the Rovers team with the title if they succeed in their five-in-a-row bid.

11 mins ago 7:26PM

stephen-mcphail-and-roberto-lopes Rovers’ sporting director Stephen McPhail and Roberto Lopes before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

18 mins ago 7:19PM

19 mins ago 7:18PM

andre-wisdom-arrives Derry’s Andre Wisdom arrives. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

22 mins ago 7:15PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

A thrilling title race reaches its conclusion this evening.

It’s been an unpredictable season and tonight is similarly tough to call.

There have been a few complicated permutations in recent weeks. But this evening is pretty simple to explain — Shelbourne will be crowned champions if they can equal or better Shamrock Rovers’ result against Waterford.

The Hoops are widely expected to beat Keith Long’s side, who will finish seventh in the table regardless of the outcome.

But it won’t be easy for Damien Duff’s men up in the Derry. The Candystripes saw their title chances die last week when they lost to St Pat’s.

Having looked in strong contention to challenge for the title for much of the season, Ruaidhrí Higgins’ men are in danger of finishing fourth.

They must win tonight and hope Stephen Kenny’s team slip up in Sligo to claim third place.

