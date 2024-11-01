Derry’s Andre Wisdom arrives. Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
22 mins ago
7:15PM
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
A thrilling title race reaches its conclusion this evening.
It’s been an unpredictable season and tonight is similarly tough to call.
There have been a few complicated permutations in recent weeks. But this evening is pretty simple to explain — Shelbourne will be crowned champions if they can equal or better Shamrock Rovers’ result against Waterford.
The Hoops are widely expected to beat Keith Long’s side, who will finish seventh in the table regardless of the outcome.
But it won’t be easy for Damien Duff’s men up in the Derry. The Candystripes saw their title chances die last week when they lost to St Pat’s.
Having looked in strong contention to challenge for the title for much of the season, Ruaidhrí Higgins’ men are in danger of finishing fourth.
They must win tonight and hope Stephen Kenny’s team slip up in Sligo to claim third place.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Derry v Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers v Waterford
If anyone is wondering, the official League of Ireland trophy is in Derry this evening.
Should Rovers triumph, the original League of Ireland trophy (last held aloft by Shelbourne in 2006) will be used in Tallaght.
Ex-players Mick Byrne and Pat Byrne will present the Rovers team with the title if they succeed in their five-in-a-row bid.
Rovers’ sporting director Stephen McPhail and Roberto Lopes before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Who do you think will be crowned champions this evening?
Poll Results:
Derry’s Andre Wisdom arrives. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
A thrilling title race reaches its conclusion this evening.
It’s been an unpredictable season and tonight is similarly tough to call.
There have been a few complicated permutations in recent weeks. But this evening is pretty simple to explain — Shelbourne will be crowned champions if they can equal or better Shamrock Rovers’ result against Waterford.
The Hoops are widely expected to beat Keith Long’s side, who will finish seventh in the table regardless of the outcome.
But it won’t be easy for Damien Duff’s men up in the Derry. The Candystripes saw their title chances die last week when they lost to St Pat’s.
Having looked in strong contention to challenge for the title for much of the season, Ruaidhrí Higgins’ men are in danger of finishing fourth.
They must win tonight and hope Stephen Kenny’s team slip up in Sligo to claim third place.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
League of Ireland Liveblog LOI minute-by-miinute Soccer Derry City Shamrock Rovers Shelbourne Waterford United