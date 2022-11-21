England v Iran
England face Iran, as the Three Lions look to justify their status as one of the pre-tournament favourites.
England v Iran
Here’s a look at how Iran line out.
🇮🇷 Iran Starting XI vs England #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YOEabNsIWj— That's Football! (@ThatsFootballTV) November 21, 2022
Here’s the England starting XI…
Your #ThreeLions to take on Iran! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/uU7SA2TAJB— England (@England) November 21, 2022
The BBC pundits are discussing the controversial Fifa decision to ban countries from wearing the ‘One Love’ armbands.
Alan Shearer believes it is “unfair” on the players to put themselves in a tricky position on the day of the game, while Rio Ferdinand believes the various federations need to be “stronger” in combatting the wishes of Giovanni Infantino and co.
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog for the second World Cup group stage game.
Given that they are one of the pre-tournament favourites, England will be looking to lay down a marker today.
They will be heavily fancied both to beat Iran and top their group.
However, Carlos Queiroz has a reputation for making teams difficult to beat and England aren’t coming into this game in the best of form, having gone six matches without a win.
So it could be a tricky encounter for the Three Lions against opponents who are likely to set out to frustrate and put 11 men behind the ball.
Kick-off is at 1pm Irish time.
For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
COMMENTS