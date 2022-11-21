16 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog for the second World Cup group stage game.

Given that they are one of the pre-tournament favourites, England will be looking to lay down a marker today.

They will be heavily fancied both to beat Iran and top their group.

However, Carlos Queiroz has a reputation for making teams difficult to beat and England aren’t coming into this game in the best of form, having gone six matches without a win.

So it could be a tricky encounter for the Three Lions against opponents who are likely to set out to frustrate and put 11 men behind the ball.

Kick-off is at 1pm Irish time.