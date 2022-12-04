18 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

England and Senegal meet for a place in the quarter-finals against France.

Gareth Southgate’s men are strong favourites to progress.

They looked relatively solid in the group stages despite a minor hiccup against USA, and have better individual players than tonight’s opponents.

The Three Lions will have to cope without Raheem Sterling and Ben White, who both miss out due to personal matters, while Senegal are without two of their best players –the suspended Idrissa Gueye and the injured Sadio Mane.

Nonetheless, the reigning African champions will be hopeful of pulling off an upset and repeating the feats of the heroes of 2002 who overcame then-reigning champions France on their way to an unlikely quarter-final spot.

Senegal haven’t had it easy so far, needing a hard-fought win in their final group game against Ecuador, following an opening defeat to the Netherlands.

Kick-off is at 7pm Irish time.