It’s a big night for Ireland and Heimir Hallgrímsson.
The Boys in Green need a positive result this evening to maintain their hopes of World Cup qualification.
Hungary’s 1-0 defeat of Armenia this evening means the Irish side’s hopes of reaching this summer’s tournament will be over if they lose tonight.
Even should they secure an improbable draw, they need a two-goal victory against Hungary in Budapest on Sunday.
Simply achieving two wins would also obviously be enough, but it is a tall order.
They are significant underdogs, though, against a Portugal team who are 57 places above them in the Fifa rankings and whose team is full of world-class stars.
Yet Ireland showed enough in the reverse fixture to suggest they are capable of securing a positive result — in Lisbon last month, the hosts required a 91st-minute Ruben Neves goal to secure a tight 1-0 win.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
LIVE: Ireland v Portugal, World Cup qualifier
Ireland v Portugal
Portugal's Manager Roberto Martínez with fans ahead of the match. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
Confirmation of tonight’s teams below…
Ireland: Kelleher; Collins, O’Brien, O’Shea, Coleman, Scales; Cullen, Taylor; Ogbene, Azaz; Parrott.
Portugal: Costa; Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Cancelo; Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Joao Neves; Bernardo Silva, Joao Feliz, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Liveblog Minute-by-Minute Ireland Republic Portugal