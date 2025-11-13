LIVE: Ireland v Portugal, World Cup qualifier

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a big night for Ireland and Heimir Hallgrímsson.

The Boys in Green need a positive result this evening to maintain their hopes of World Cup qualification.

Hungary’s 1-0 defeat of Armenia this evening means the Irish side’s hopes of reaching this summer’s tournament will be over if they lose tonight.

Even should they secure an improbable draw, they need a two-goal victory against Hungary in Budapest on Sunday.

Simply achieving two wins would also obviously be enough, but it is a tall order.

They are significant underdogs, though, against a Portugal team who are 57 places above them in the Fifa rankings and whose team is full of world-class stars.

Yet Ireland showed enough in the reverse fixture to suggest they are capable of securing a positive result — in Lisbon last month, the hosts required a 91st-minute Ruben Neves goal to secure a tight 1-0 win.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.