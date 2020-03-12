This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,121 Views 1 Comment
Share

Hello, and welcome to what could be our last Europa League liveblog for quite some time.

Man United travel to face LASK. They might not be the most high-profile team in the competition, but the Austrians’ recent record suggest they will be no pushovers.

They are currently on the longest run of any side in European competition, having won four and drawn two of their last six games.

It’s particularly impressive when you consider there were three sides with good European pedigree in their group — Rosenborg, PSV and Sporting CP.

That said, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men won’t be too fearful of their opponents. It’s been an inconsistent and unpredictable season at Old Trafford, with several occasions where the Red Devils appeared to have ‘turned a corner’ only to subsequently fall right back down to earth with a few bad results.

They come into this game in decent form, though. They are unbeaten in their last five league matches, beating Man City and Chelsea in that period, though with intense competition for a Champions League spot in the Premier League run-in, they will hope to get in via the Europa League route in case their domestic form goes awry once again.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie