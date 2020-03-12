35 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to what could be our last Europa League liveblog for quite some time.

Man United travel to face LASK. They might not be the most high-profile team in the competition, but the Austrians’ recent record suggest they will be no pushovers.

They are currently on the longest run of any side in European competition, having won four and drawn two of their last six games.

It’s particularly impressive when you consider there were three sides with good European pedigree in their group — Rosenborg, PSV and Sporting CP.

That said, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men won’t be too fearful of their opponents. It’s been an inconsistent and unpredictable season at Old Trafford, with several occasions where the Red Devils appeared to have ‘turned a corner’ only to subsequently fall right back down to earth with a few bad results.

They come into this game in decent form, though. They are unbeaten in their last five league matches, beating Man City and Chelsea in that period, though with intense competition for a Champions League spot in the Premier League run-in, they will hope to get in via the Europa League route in case their domestic form goes awry once again.