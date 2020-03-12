This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sensational Ighalo goal the highlight, as Man United earn Europa League win in near-empty stadium

The Red Devils were too good for LASK this evening.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 7:49 PM
11 minutes ago
Manchester United's Odion Ighalo (centre-left) celebrates scoring.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Image: Bradley Collyer

MAN UNITED APPEAR to have secured their place in the Europa League quarter-finals after winning 5-0 away to LASK this evening.

Odion Ighalo’s sensational strike put United ahead in front of a near-empty stadium with fans told to stay away owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Further goals from Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira sealed a convincing win for the visitors.

More to follow

