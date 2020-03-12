Sensational Ighalo goal the highlight, as Man United earn Europa League win in near-empty stadium

MAN UNITED APPEAR to have secured their place in the Europa League quarter-finals after winning 5-0 away to LASK this evening.

Odion Ighalo’s sensational strike put United ahead in front of a near-empty stadium with fans told to stay away owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Further goals from Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira sealed a convincing win for the visitors.

More to follow

