Sensational Ighalo goal the highlight, as Man United earn Europa League win in near-empty stadium

MAN UNITED APPEAR to have secured their place in the Europa League quarter-finals after winning 5-0 away to LASK this evening.
Odion Ighalo’s sensational strike put United ahead in front of a near-empty stadium with fans told to stay away owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
Further goals from Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira sealed a convincing win for the visitors.
Odion Ighalo!!! 🔥— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 12, 2020
What a goal this is!#LASKMUN #UEL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/b2zUG74a1L
