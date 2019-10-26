13 mins ago

We’re in the final stretch now, Ireland have pulled up lame and can only watch as the pre-tournament favourites stretch their legs and reach for their extra gears.

It’s semi-final weekend at the Rugby World Cup and while that means there are two massive matches afoot, one of them stands head and shoulders above the other as an enticing prospect.

It’s the meeting of the winners of three of the last four World Cups, northern hemisphere v the pride of the south, Jones v Hansen, champions v challengers, a fern and a rose, All Black v white.

England v New Zealand is kicking off at 9am.

So strap yourself in and lock your channel onto eir Sport, RTE or ITV.