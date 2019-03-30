LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
We’ve been handed out the team-sheets in the Aviva and there are no signs of any late changes. Fingers crossed, there’s none afoot.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Adam Byrne
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Mick Kearney
20. Dan Leavy
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Noel Reid
23. Rob Kearney.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Marty Moore
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Andy Warwick
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Luke Marshall
23. Angus Kernohan. 

Referee: Romain Poite [France].

Not long to wait now, inter-pro fans.

Leinster v Ulster is coming up at 17.45 and it’s shaping up to be an utterly absorbing battle.

The European champions are at home and red hot favourites against a resurgent Ulster.

Both sides have their fair share of injury concerns with Jonathan Sexton and Robbie Henshaw sidelined for Leinster, while Ulster have had to patch up Darren Cave and Iain Henderson to maximise their chance of an upset.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

