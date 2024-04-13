LIVE: Leinster v La Rochelle, Champions Cup quarter-final

Leinster v La Rochelle
Here are the teams:
Leinster:
-
15. Ciarán Frawley
-
14. Jordan Larmour
-
13. Robbie Henshaw
-
12. Jamie Osborne
-
11. James Lowe
-
10. Ross Byrne
-
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
-
1. Andrew Porter
-
2. Dan Sheehan
-
3. Tadhg Furlong
-
4. Joe McCarthy
-
5. Jason Jenkins
-
6. Ryan Baird
-
7. Will Connors
-
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
-
16. Rónan Kelleher
-
17. Michael Milne
-
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
-
19. Ross Molony
-
20. Jack Conan
-
21. Luke McGrath
-
22. Harry Byrne
-
23. Josh van der Flier
La Rochelle:
-
15. Dillyn Leyds
-
14. Jack Nowell
-
13. UJ Seuteni
-
12. Jonathan Danty
-
11. Teddy Thomas
-
10. Antoine Hastoy
-
9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow
-
1. Louis Penverne
-
2. Tolu Latu
-
3. Uini Atonio
-
4. Ultan Dillane
-
5. Will Skelton
-
6. Judicael Cancoriet
-
7. Levani Botia
-
8. Greg Alldritt (capt)
Replacements:
-
16. Quentin Lespiaucq-Brettes
-
17. Alexandre Kaddouri
-
18. Joel Sclavi
-
19. Thomas Lavault
-
20. Paul Boudehent
-
21. Yoan Tanga
-
22. Teddy Iribaren
-
23. Ihaia West
WELCOME TO OUR live coverage of Leinster v La Rochelle, the biggest quarter-final in Irish rugby since . . . well, October, probably. Nevertheless, this does feel rather more important than a typical last-eight tie.
Hugo Keenan’s absence is the main pre-game talking point, Ciarán Frawley steps into the starting line-up with Harry Byrne coming into the replacements.
And here is Ciarán Kennedy’s match preview.