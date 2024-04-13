Advertisement
Ronan O'Gara. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Leinster v La Rochelle, Champions Cup quarter-final

Finalists from the past two seasons meet in crunch last-eight tie at the Aviva Stadium.
13 minutes ago

Leinster v La Rochelle

6 minutes ago 5:05PM

Here are the teams:

Leinster:

  • 15. Ciarán Frawley

  • 14. Jordan Larmour

  • 13. Robbie Henshaw

  • 12. Jamie Osborne

  • 11. James Lowe

  • 10. Ross Byrne

  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park

 

  • 1. Andrew Porter

  • 2. Dan Sheehan

  • 3. Tadhg Furlong

  • 4. Joe McCarthy

  • 5. Jason Jenkins

  • 6. Ryan Baird

  • 7. Will Connors

  • 8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

  • 16. Rónan Kelleher

  • 17. Michael Milne

  • 18. Michael Ala’alatoa

  • 19. Ross Molony

  • 20. Jack Conan

  • 21. Luke McGrath

  • 22. Harry Byrne

  • 23. Josh van der Flier

 

La Rochelle:

  • 15. Dillyn Leyds

  • 14. Jack Nowell

  • 13. UJ Seuteni

  • 12. Jonathan Danty

  • 11. Teddy Thomas

  • 10. Antoine Hastoy

  • 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

 

  • 1. Louis Penverne

  • 2. Tolu Latu

  • 3. Uini Atonio

  • 4. Ultan Dillane

  • 5. Will Skelton

  • 6. Judicael Cancoriet

  • 7. Levani Botia

  • 8. Greg Alldritt (capt)

Replacements:

  • 16. Quentin Lespiaucq-Brettes

  • 17. Alexandre Kaddouri

  • 18. Joel Sclavi

  • 19. Thomas Lavault

  • 20. Paul Boudehent

  • 21. Yoan Tanga

  • 22. Teddy Iribaren

  • 23. Ihaia West

8 minutes ago 5:03PM

WELCOME TO OUR live coverage of Leinster v La Rochelle, the biggest quarter-final in Irish rugby since . . . well, October, probably. Nevertheless, this does feel rather more important than a typical last-eight tie. 

Hugo Keenan’s absence is the main pre-game talking point, Ciarán Frawley steps into the starting line-up with Harry Byrne coming into the replacements. 

While you wait for kickoff, here are some fine pieces published this week on The 42 that you will enjoy: 

Analysis from Murray Kinsella – 14 weeks later: Can Nienaber’s defence carry Leinster past La Rochelle 

Gavan Casey on La Rochelle’s Cork build-up and Gavin Cooney on Ronan O’Gara, continuity Corkness.  

And here is Ciarán Kennedy’s match preview.

Ronan Early
