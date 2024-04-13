LIVE: Leinster v La Rochelle, Champions Cup quarter-final

WELCOME TO OUR live coverage of Leinster v La Rochelle, the biggest quarter-final in Irish rugby since . . . well, October, probably. Nevertheless, this does feel rather more important than a typical last-eight tie.

Hugo Keenan’s absence is the main pre-game talking point, Ciarán Frawley steps into the starting line-up with Harry Byrne coming into the replacements.

While you wait for kickoff, here are some fine pieces published this week on The 42 that you will enjoy:

Analysis from Murray Kinsella – 14 weeks later: Can Nienaber’s defence carry Leinster past La Rochelle

Gavan Casey on La Rochelle’s Cork build-up and Gavin Cooney on Ronan O’Gara, continuity Corkness.

And here is Ciarán Kennedy’s match preview.