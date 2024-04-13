Advertisement
Leinster's Hugo Keenan will miss today's meeting with La Rochelle. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Setback

Frawley starts for Leinster as Keenan ruled out of La Rochelle clash

Harry Byrne has been added to the Leinster bench.
28 minutes ago

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN dealt a late setback ahead of today’s Champions Cup quarter-final meeting with La Rochelle [KO 5.30pm RTÉ/TNT Sports], with Hugo Keenan ruled out of the game.

Keenan had been named to start at fullback for Leo Cullen’s side but will now miss the game with injury.

The 27-year-old has been struggling with a hip injury recently, having also dropped out of the Ireland starting XV ahead of the round five Six Nations meeting with Scotland last month.

Ciarán Frawley has been promoted from the bench to start at 15 for Leinster this evening, with Harry Byrne coming into the replacements.

Frawley will be the only change from the backline which started against Leicester Tigers last weekend.

The Skerries man came off the bench to kick three penalties in the December pool stage win at La Rochelle, including a huge 60 metre effort to seal a 16-9 win for the province.

Today’s game is officially a sellout, with the final tickets sold earlier today.

