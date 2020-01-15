Man United face Wolves with a place in the fourth round up for grabs.
Traore finds space again.
He crosses for Jimenez, who can’t get the necessary power into his header to trouble Romero unduly.
Traore is causing United plenty of problems down the left.
Greenwood plays it to Mata, whose shot from the edge of the area forces a save from Ruddy.
Down the other end, Doherty gets on the end of Neves’ in-swinging cross after a corner is taken short. The Irish international’s header comes off the post and the linesman’s flag is raised anyway.
It looked a marginal call judging by the replay.
Moutinho’s cross causes panic in the United area.
Lindelof can only help it towards goal and Matic has to head it off the line ultimately.
Wolves have had the only shot on target so far in this tight game.
It’s already halfway to meeting the total shots on target for the previous game between the sides.
Wolves think they’ve taken the lead, but it’s ruled out by VAR.
It starts with a poor ball by Fred. Maguire then is closed down by Jimenez, allowing Neto to produce a simple finish after the ball deflects into his path.
It’s eventually disallowed though, as the ball struck Jimenez’s hand as he was closing down Maguire.
GOAL DISALLOWED! MAN UNITED 0-0 WOLVES
WOLVES 1-0 MAN UNITED (NETO 10)
Wolves go close again!
Traore does well down the left. He crosses to Jimenez, who escapes the attentions of a couple of United defenders.
His finish is tame though, and Romero makes a comfortable save.
It’s Wolves’ turn to threaten on the counter.
Doherty starts the move, before Neto sets up Jiménez, whose shot from the edge of the area curls just wide.
Big chance for United!
Mata plays through James. The youngster tries to take it around Ruddy, but the second-choice goalkeeper does really well to get a hand to the ball and palm it away to safety.
We’re underway…
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
There were just two shots on target in the 90 minutes when the sides met earlier this month.
Hopefully tonight’s game will be a more entertaining, higher quality affair.
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
With United no longer having any chance of winning the Premier League, claiming an FA Cup triumph would be a much-needed boost, particularly given all the pressure currently on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Both sides have gone with relatively strong starting XIs, reflecting their desire to win the game, which isn’t always the case in cup competitions.
United will probably be slight favourites at home, though they are winless in their last five games against Wolves, last prevailing against them in March 2012.
