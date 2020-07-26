This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roy Keane is on the warpath already on Sky.

He says Man United need to sign a new goalkeeper and suggested Paul Pogba’s handball incident against West Ham “summed him up”.

“The best signing probably has to be Bruno Fernandes, even though he arrived halfway through the season. He has totally transformed Manchester United by indulging in this novel practice of passing the ball forward.”

While your waiting for kick-off, have a read of our writers’ review of the Premier League season.

Confirmation of the Leicester-Man United teams…

Here’s a reminder of all the Premier League games taking place from 4pm today…

  • Arsenal v Watford
  • Burnley v Brighton
  • Chelsea v Wolves
  • Crystal Palace v Tottenham
  • Everton v Bournemouth
  • Leicester v Man United
  • Man City v Norwich
  • Newcastle v Liverpool
  • Southampton v Sheffield United
  • West Ham v Aston Villa

Hello, and welcome to our final-day Premier League liveblog.

Leicester-Man United, practically a Champions League play-off, is the big one, but we’ll be keeping an eye and updating you on all 10 of this afternoon’s games.

Chelsea are still not certain of a Champions League spot, while down the other end, it will be a nervous afternoon for Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth fans, with two of those three set to be relegated.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

