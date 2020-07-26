We keep our eye on all 10 games as the season reaches its climax.
Roy Keane is on the warpath already on Sky.
He says Man United need to sign a new goalkeeper and suggested Paul Pogba’s handball incident against West Ham “summed him up”.
“The best signing probably has to be Bruno Fernandes, even though he arrived halfway through the season. He has totally transformed Manchester United by indulging in this novel practice of passing the ball forward.”
Confirmation of the Leicester-Man United teams…
📣 Here it is... our final #PL starting XI of the campaign 👊#MUFC #LEIMUN @DHLManUtd— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2020
How the Foxes line up for our final 2019/20 Premier League game 🔵#LeiMun @eToro— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 26, 2020
Here’s a reminder of all the Premier League games taking place from 4pm today…
- Arsenal v Watford
- Burnley v Brighton
- Chelsea v Wolves
- Crystal Palace v Tottenham
- Everton v Bournemouth
- Leicester v Man United
- Man City v Norwich
- Newcastle v Liverpool
- Southampton v Sheffield United
- West Ham v Aston Villa
Hello, and welcome to our final-day Premier League liveblog.
Leicester-Man United, practically a Champions League play-off, is the big one, but we’ll be keeping an eye and updating you on all 10 of this afternoon’s games.
Chelsea are still not certain of a Champions League spot, while down the other end, it will be a nervous afternoon for Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth fans, with two of those three set to be relegated.
