Hello, and welcome to our final-day Premier League liveblog.

Leicester-Man United, practically a Champions League play-off, is the big one, but we’ll be keeping an eye and updating you on all 10 of this afternoon’s games.

Chelsea are still not certain of a Champions League spot, while down the other end, it will be a nervous afternoon for Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth fans, with two of those three set to be relegated.