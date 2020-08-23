35 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

This should be an intriguing clash, featuring arguably the two best sides in Europe.

Bayern haven’t lost competitively since December, while PSG have been similarly dominant.

Both teams have won their leagues and domestic cup competitions, and have a chance to add the Champions League trophy to their list of honours tonight.

For PSG, it would be a first win ever of the trophy, while Bayern could draw level with Liverpool if they win it for the sixth time.