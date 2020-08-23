PSG face Bayern Munich, as Europe’s premier club competition reaches its climax.
So who do you think will win?
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
🔴⚪ Our final XI 🔴⚪ #PACKMAS, BAYERN 🔊 #MissionLis6on #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/PHX1o3dm8x— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 23, 2020
The starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for the @ChampionsLeague final! 🏆⚽️#PSGFCB— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 23, 2020
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
This should be an intriguing clash, featuring arguably the two best sides in Europe.
Bayern haven’t lost competitively since December, while PSG have been similarly dominant.
Both teams have won their leagues and domestic cup competitions, and have a chance to add the Champions League trophy to their list of honours tonight.
For PSG, it would be a first win ever of the trophy, while Bayern could draw level with Liverpool if they win it for the sixth time.
