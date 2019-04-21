All the minute-by-minute action as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to return to the top of the table.
If anyone is joining us ahead of kick-off, lets get you caught up on the day’s earlier result.
- Man United suffer humiliating loss to Everton
Managers speak ahead of today’s game…
We’re ready, we’re looking forward to it,” says Cardiff boss Warnock.
“Everyone has to play right at the very top level – they’re an excellent side.”
Henderson is back in the midfield today – but Jurgen Klopp remained coy over where he will play.
Prediction time
0-4. Easy,” says Nollaig Elliot.
Could we see a repeat of this strike against Liverpool today?
Cardiff City owner, Vincent Tan, ahead of today’s game is suitably kitted out…
How do we see this one going?
Ahead of kick-off, here is some of what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been saying…
Amid the title hype in Liverpool, Klopp revealed: “I don’t go out — apart from football.
Why should I? I have enough pairs of jeans to last me for the next 20 years, so I’m alright. I don’t go to the shops. I don’t do any of that.
“I can imagine the mood in the city is pretty good but I don’t need to hear it, I don’t need to see it.”
To get us started, let’s have a look at today’s team news…
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Cardiff: Etheridge, Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett, Gunnarsson, Ralls, Camarasa, Mendez-Laing, Hoilett, Niasse.
After Manchester City’s victory over Tottenham in a nervy Etihad Stadium, the focus once again switches back to title rivals, Liverpool.
A trip to Cardiff City Stadium might have been just the type of fixture Jurgen Klopp’s men needed after their midweek travails in the Champions League.
But an upturn in form – Cardiff’s crucial victory away to fellow relegation candidates Brighton on Tuesday night – has given Neil Warnock’s side the shot in the arm they’ve been crying out for since the turn of the year.
A torrid run including defeats to Manchester City, Burnley and most painfully – for Warnock, at least – Chelsea are now behind them and the path to Premier League safety is ahead of them.
Can Liverpool return to the top of the table or will they drop points in this most enthralling of title races?
Stay with us as we bring you all the action this Sunday afternoon.
