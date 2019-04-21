35 mins ago

Ahead of kick-off, here is some of what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been saying…

Amid the title hype in Liverpool, Klopp revealed: “I don’t go out — apart from football.

Why should I? I have enough pairs of jeans to last me for the next 20 years, so I’m alright. I don’t go to the shops. I don’t do any of that.

“I can imagine the mood in the city is pretty good but I don’t need to hear it, I don’t need to see it.”

Source: Nick Potts