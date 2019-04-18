Liverpool announce subsidies after Barcelona charge €119 for Champions League semi-final tickets

LIVERPOOL WILL SUBSIDISE tickets for their supporters travelling to the Nou Camp next month after Barcelona announced they will charge Reds supporters €119 per ticket.

Liverpool fans ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Porto. Source: Peter Byrne

In a statement today, the Premier League leaders said they believe “parity of pricing is the most logical approach and remains committed to working with UEFA” and said ticket prices to their home leg at Anfield will be reciprocated.

“The additional revenue from this higher ticket pricing will be used to subsidise Liverpool supporters for their tickets, reducing the price by €31 to €88,” the club explained.

The English side have been allocated 4,620 away tickets for the tie on 1 May.

Manchester United adopted the same policy for their quarter-final with Barca after their fans were hit with the same prices.

Liverpool booked their place in the semi-finals with a 6-1 aggregate win over Porto on Tuesday night.

Barcelona, meanwhile, had star Lionel Messi to thank for their 4-0 aggregate win over United.

