Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Liverpool announce subsidies after Barcelona charge €119 for Champions League semi-final tickets

The Premier League leaders will reciprocate the price of tickets to the Nou Camp and use the additional revenue to aid fans.

By Cian Roche Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 9:08 PM
22 minutes ago 2,147 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4599544

LIVERPOOL WILL SUBSIDISE tickets for their supporters travelling to the Nou Camp next month after Barcelona announced they will charge Reds supporters €119 per ticket.

Liverpool v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Anfield Liverpool fans ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Porto. Source: Peter Byrne

In a statement today, the Premier League leaders said they believe “parity of pricing is the most logical approach and remains committed to working with UEFA” and said ticket prices to their home leg at Anfield will be reciprocated.

“The additional revenue from this higher ticket pricing will be used to subsidise Liverpool supporters for their tickets, reducing the price by €31 to €88,” the club explained.

The English side have been allocated 4,620 away tickets for the tie on 1 May.

Manchester United adopted the same policy for their quarter-final with Barca after their fans were hit with the same prices.

Liverpool booked their place in the semi-finals with a 6-1 aggregate win over Porto on Tuesday night.

Barcelona, meanwhile, had star Lionel Messi to thank for their 4-0 aggregate win over United.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Read next:

