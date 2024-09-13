Liverpool boss Slot understands Irish star Kelleher's frustration

LIVERPOOL BOSS Arne Slot has praised Caoimhin Kelleher’s professionalism despite the Cork native’s unhappiness over a lack of playing time at the club.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper played his first competitive minutes of the 2024-25 campaign during the international break.

Kelleher also confirmed while on Ireland duty that he wants to leave Anfield to become a full-time number-one at another club.

He is Alisson Becker’s understudy at Liverpool, who have signed Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, before loaning him back to Valencia until next year.

Slot understands Kelleher’s frustration, saying: “I would be really worried if a player came out and said, ‘I don’t care about playing first-team football, I like it so much on the bench and want to stay there for the rest of my life’.

“But at this moment it is quite clear that Alisson is the number one. He is handling the situation really well.”

Saturday’s opponents Nottingham Forest were interested in signing the 25-year-old in the last transfer window, but the Reds rejected their advances.

In general, Slot is ready to embrace the challenge of squad rotation as the Liverpool manager steels himself for the dual demands of the Premier League and Champions League.

Slot’s side host Forest in the first of seven matches in 22 days before travelling to AC Milan for their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

The Dutchman made just one change to his starting line-up during the first three games of his reign after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the close season.

Slot’s stability paid off as Liverpool eased to wins over Ipswich, Brentford and Manchester United.

During his time as Feyenoord boss, Slot resisted the temptation to make changes as he preferred a settled team.

But he did not have the depth of resources he now has at Anfield and is willing to change his philosophy heading into Liverpool’s hectic schedule.

“My former teams we were able to actually play almost every game with the same players but it is a different league so I might have to adjust to that, but it also depends on what they show in terms of physique,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“In the first three games, we were really strong in terms of physique but we only played one game every seven days. Now they have a point to prove.

“I assume they all want to play every game, so if they want to they have to show up every time in terms of quality and especially work-rate.

“We have more than 11 very good players so I can use more.”

Slot is already without one option to use in his rotation after Harvey Elliott suffered a fractured foot on England U21 duty recently.

“If he had stayed fit he would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures, but now it gives a chance to someone else,” Slot said.

“It’s first and foremost a blow for himself but also, for us.”

– © AFP 2024

Additional reporting by Press Association and Paul Fennessy