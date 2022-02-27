Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 27 February 2022
Advertisement

Liverpool's penalty hero Kelleher: ‘I think it was more hit and hope!’

A day to savour for the Ireland goalkeeper.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 9:17 PM
23 minutes ago 1,121 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5696108
Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates with the trophy.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates with the trophy.
Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates with the trophy.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND GOALKEEPER CAOIMHIN Kelleher was basking in the glow of success after his penalty proved the crucial one to land the silverware for Liverpool at Wembley today.

A remarkable penalty shootout stood at 10-10 after all the outfield players on both sides had found the net.

Then Kelleher converted his kick and their 11-10 shootout victory was confirmed when his Chelsea counterpart Kepa Arrizabalaga slammed his shot over the bar.

“It’s a mad one,” reflected Kelleher, speaking to Sky Sports just after the game.

“I thought I’d save one. I didn’t but I got close to a few. When it came down to me I didn’t even think I had scored the winning penalty, I didn’t realise I scored the winning one.

“I think it was more hit and hope! I got close to a few, but all the penalties were very high quality. Thankfully we were able to win.”

Kelleher was aware of how memorable an occasion this was in his career when he was asked what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had said to him after the shootout.

“He just said well done for scoring the winning penalty. There’s a wall at Anfield with all the goalies who have won a cup, he said ‘Now is your chance to go on that’”.

Neither side managed to make a breakthrough in the over 120 minutes of action that had preceded the penalties, both teams having goals ruled out for offside.

Kelleher made some crucial saves in normal time, a particularly impressive stop arriving early in the game to deny Christian Pulisic.

The contribution of the Cork man was praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“In professional football there should be space for sentiment.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“He is a young boy, we ask him to do a lot, he starts playing in the competition and then we get to the final and I tell him he cannot play?

“I am two things, a football manager and a human being and the human being won this time and it is so nice that it paid off. He deserves it.”

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie