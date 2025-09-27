The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Liverpool's perfect start ended after 97th-minute Crystal Palace winner
LIVERPOOL’S PERFECT PREMIER League start came to an end as Eddie Nketiah’s 97th minute strike gave Crystal Palace a 2-1 win on Saturday.
Palace are now the only undefeated team left in the Premier League and move up to second, three points behind defending champions Liverpool.
More to follow.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Football Premier League Soccer