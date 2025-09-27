Advertisement
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace. Alamy Stock Photo
FreePremier League

Liverpool's perfect start ended after 97th-minute Crystal Palace winner

Eddie Nketiah’s late strike secured all three points for Palace.
5.17pm, 27 Sep 2025
13

LIVERPOOL’S PERFECT PREMIER League start came to an end as Eddie Nketiah’s 97th minute strike gave Crystal Palace a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Palace are now the only undefeated team left in the Premier League and move up to second, three points behind defending champions Liverpool.

More to follow.

– © AFP 2025

Author
