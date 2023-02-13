Liverpool ‘hugely disappointed’ at leaked review of Champions League final chaos

LIVERPOOL ARE “HUGELY disappointed” an independent review into the chaotic scenes at May’s Champions League final has been leaked.

UEFA commissioned a team led by Portuguese Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to look into events at the Stade de France, where dangerous congestion problems saw kick-off delayed, fans locked out and heavy-handed Paris police tear-gas supporters.

European football’s governing body initially aimed to publish its report by the end of November but that did not happen and no date was confirmed as to when it might be released.

It is understood to be set for publication on Tuesday but a number of reports on Monday evening revealed UEFA’s failings and how close tragedy came ahead of the 28 May European showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The report ordered by Uefa to find out what went wrong is yet to be published, but numerous news outlets in the UK have reported that key findings include: fans could have died; Uefa bears primary responsibility for organisational and safety failures; the report strongly rejects claims made by Uefa and the French police and government ministers that Liverpool fans without valid tickets caused the problems.

“It’s hugely disappointing that a report of such significance, such importance to football supporters’ lives and future safety, should be leaked and published in this way,” the statement from Liverpool said.

“It’s been over eight months of work by the independent panel and it is only right and proper to publish the contents of the report to our supporters appropriately.

“We will await to receive a copy of the report and digest it thoroughly before making any further comment.”