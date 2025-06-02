Liverpool’s latest bid for Florian Wirtz rejected as Bayer Leverkusen want €148 million

LIVERPOOL CONTINUE TO pursue a deal to sign Florian Wirtz after their £109million [€129m] bid was rebuffed by Bayer Leverkusen.

A firm offer was made on Friday but the Bundesliga side are holding out for a fee closer to £125m [€148m] and talks are continuing.

Reports in Germany have suggested Leverkusen would be interested in signing a Liverpool player – midfielder Harvey Elliott and defender Jarell Quansah have both been mentioned – to offset the difference in valuation.

However, the PA news agency understands the Premier League champions have not held any discussions about any makeweights to help the deal over the line.

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to complete a move to Brentford in a deal worth up to £18million (€21m).

The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international is in the final year of his contract and wants regular first-team football. Ireland team-mate — and Merseyside rival — Jake O’Brien is backing Kelleher to shine

“If it goes through, it’s a great move for him, to become a number one in the Premier League,” said O’Brien at FAI HQ. “I think everyone knows how good he is and how high his ceiling is. He can push on and do great things… he’s up there with the best.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the Club World Cup after undergoing Achilles surgery.

Kovacic missed the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace through injury earlier this month. He returned to face Bournemouth in the Premier League but was sent off and sat out the final game of the season at Fulham.

City have now confirmed the 31-year-old has required an operation. No timescale has been put on his recovery but the focus is now on next season.