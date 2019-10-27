5 mins ago

EUROPEAN CUP FINAL: Redux at Anfield, and hopefully it will be a better spectacle than the weary arm-wrestle that befouled Madrid in June.

Both sides have picked up where they left off from the end of last season: Liverpool added another eight games to the nine-match winning sequence from the end of last season until they were held at Old Trafford last weekend.

Spurs, meanwhile, have maintained their Premier League slide: they’ve won just thrice all season, adding further merit to the argument their European run masked the staleness general among the squad.

A 5-0 battering of Red Star Belgrade in midweek does offer them a confidence boost ahead of a trip to Anfield, mind, a ground at which they haven’t won since May 2011.

Liverpool were poor last weekend and mixed a sublime attack with an alarmingly open defence against Genk in midweek, but today they bid to maintain a superb home record: they’ve won every league game they’ve played at Anfield since January, and haven’t lost a league game here since a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 4.30pm; team news is imminent.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 4.30pm; team news is imminent.