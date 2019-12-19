This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool star Salah bemoans lack of protection from referee

Club World Cup opponents Monterrey were called ‘very aggressive’ by the Egyptian star.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 2:05 PM
9 minutes ago 161 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4941603
Rodolfo Pizarro and Mohamed Salah.
Rodolfo Pizarro and Mohamed Salah.
Rodolfo Pizarro and Mohamed Salah.

MOHAMED SALAH FELT Liverpool’s players were not protected from Monterrey’s “very aggressive” tactics in the Reds’ Club World Cup semi-final victory on Wednesday.

Liverpool advanced to the Club World Cup final in Doha with a 2-1 success as substitute Roberto Firmino scored a 91st-minute winner midweek.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had taken the lead through Naby Keita, but a side missing influential defender Virgil van Dijk through illness were pegged back by Rogelio Funes Mori, with the Champions League holders requiring an in-form Alisson to remain on level terms thereafter.

Salah felt the Reds were good value for their win, though he was unhappy with Chilean referee Roberto Tobar’s handling of the game and Monterrey’s tactics.

The Mexican side had two players booked – Jesus Gallardo and Leonel Vangioni – to Liverpool’s one caution, but Klopp’s side committed 13 fouls to their opponents’ nine.

“I think it was a tough game,” Salah told a news conference.

“They were very aggressive against us and all of us were complaining about our legs and they were really aggressive.

“I think the referee doesn’t protect us too much. But I’m not here to complain about it.

“I think in the end we showed our quality and we won in the last minute. I think we deserved it.”

Egypt international Salah was the star attraction for the crowd in Qatar and he was awarded the man-of-the-match award having set up Keita’s opener and played a big part in Firmino’s winner.

“I think all the stadium today was Egyptian,” Salah added.

“I can hear that today. I feel support everywhere, I’m happy about that.

“I always feel love when they call my name, I feel support from them. I’m happy to hear that from them.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie