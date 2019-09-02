This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool stars nominated for Fifa awards

Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Jurgen Klopp are among those to have been recognised.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Sep 2019, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,830 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4792421
Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo are up for the best men's player award.

LIONEL MESSI, CRISTIANO Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk are the three finalists for The Best Fifa Men’s Player award.

Fifa announced a 10-man shortlist for the gong in July and, following the initial voting period, the final three have been revealed.

Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah were the seven players cut from the initial list.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk is the favourite of many after playing a vital role in the Reds’ Champions League triumph and their Premier League title challenge — finishing just a point behind Manchester City.

He was recognised for his exploits just last week, when he was named Uefa’s Player of the Year, beating Messi and Ronaldo to the prize.

The Netherlands international also helped his country to the final of the Nations League, only for a Ronaldo-inspired Portugal to lift the inaugural title.

Ronaldo also enjoyed success at club level, helping Juventus cruise to an eighth successive Scudetto, finishing as their top scorer across all competitions with 28 goals.

Messi’s numbers dwarfed Ronaldo’s, though, as the Barcelona star scored 51 goals in total, including 36 from 29 starts in LaLiga, with Barca retaining their title.

Those goal-scoring exploits won Messi the European Golden Shoe and, on top of being LaLiga’s most prolific player, he also set up 13 goals, a haul only matched by Pablo Sarabia.

Messi’s Barca team-mate Marc-Andre ter Stegen is among the three finalists for the goalkeeper award, with City’s Ederson and Alisson of Liverpool also in the hunt.

And there is a distinct Premier League feel to the final three of the coaches’ award, with Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino all in the running.

The winners will be announced on 23 September.

The42 Team

