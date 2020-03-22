This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool FC offer stewards to supermarkets amid virus panic

The chief executive of Liverpool has made the offer.

By AFP Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 3:56 PM
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of English football giants Liverpool has offered the club’s stewards to local supermarkets as customers clamber for goods amid the cornavirus outbreak.

“Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside,” wrote Liverpool Football Club chief executive Peter Moore on Twitter.

“Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc.

“They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact. #YNWA (You’ll Never Walk Alone), he added, referencing the Liverpool anthem.

There have been reports of British supermarket workers facing abuse amid panic buying as customers scramble for food and other items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Shop workers’ union Usdaw said retail staff “play an essential role in getting the country through this crisis” and needed support.

Liverpool, who have not been crowned champions of England since 1990, are currently a huge 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

But with the competition currently suspended, and no certainty as to when or if it will resume, there is still some doubt over whether the champions-elect will win their first English title of the Premier League era this season.

AFP

