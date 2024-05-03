Cork City maintain lead at top while Wexford throw away two-goal lead

CORK CITY MAINTAINED their seven-point lead at the top of the First Division with a 1-0 win away to Kerry FC in a Munster derby.

A 10th-minute penalty from Evan McLaughlin secured all three points for Tim Clancy’s side at Mounthawk Park to ensure their unbeaten start to the campaign continued.

With UCD also winning 1-0 at home to bottom club Longford Town courtesy of Jake Doyle’s strike on 32 minutes, the Students at least managed to stay on the coattails of the league leaders while also keeping Wexford at arm’s length in third spot after they surrendered a two-goal lead at home to Athlone Town.

📹 | No mistake from Evan McLaughlin to give Cork City the lead over Kerry!



Elsewhere in Munster, Beineon O'Brien-Whitmarsh has equalised for Cobh Ramblers against Bray Wanderers.#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/WLYA6QSMHp — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 3, 2024

Goals from Mikie Rowe and Ethan Boyle inside the opening 18 minutes put them in pole position against the Midlanders before German Fuentes pulled one back six minutes after the re-start.

It looked as though they would be unable to force an equaliser until the unfortunate Owen Mason turned into his own net nine minutes from the end.

Cobh Ramblers had the worst possible start at home to Bray Wanderers, falling behind inside 120 seconds when Peter Grogan found the net.

Beineón Whitmarsh O’Brien levelled on nine minutes before Dale Holland produced a winner on 66 minutes after Bray’s Shane Griffin missed a penalty just moments beforehand.

One goal was all Finn Harps needed to get the better of Treaty United, but it took until the 80th minute for the breakthrough as Tony McNamee came up trumps.