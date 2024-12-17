Advertisement
Shelbourne fans. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeValentine's Night

Shelbourne host Derry City on opening night of new season

Promoted Cork City welcome Galway United to Turner’s Cross for the 14 February opener.
12.27pm, 17 Dec 2024

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SHELBOURNE host Derry City at Tolka Park on Friday 14 February, the opening night of the 2025 Leaguer of Ireland season. 

The pair met at the Brandywell last month as Damien Duff’s side clinched the title in dramatic circumstances. 

Promoted Cork City welcome club legend John Caulfield and his Galway United outfit to Turner’s Cross.  

Ciarán Kilduff will meet his old club in his first fixture in charge of Dundalk when they welcome Athlone Town to Oriel Park to begin life in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, face off at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 16 February.  

In the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, reigning champions Athlone Town meet Wexford on the opening night on Saturday, 8 March while Shelbourne host Shamrock Rovers in a big Dublin derby.

The full fixture list for the three League of Ireland Divisions can be found here.

