Duff's Shels and Cup champions St Pat's to kick off RTÉ's live coverage of LOI season

DAMIEN DUFF’S FIRST league game in charge of Shelbourne will kick off RTÉ’s live coverage of the SSE Airtricity League season, with the broadcaster this afternoon confirming its first two televised fixtures of the new season.

The Dublin derby involving Duff’s Shels and FAI Cup champions St Patrick’s Athletic at Tolka Park on Friday, 18 February (kick-off at 7:45pm), will be RTÉ’s curtain-raiser for 2022.

Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers will be shown live the following Friday night when they travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to take on Derry City (7:45pm).

Further League of Ireland scheduling will be released by RTÉ in the coming weeks.

