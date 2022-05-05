Buy4Pets Online confirmed as new partner of League of Ireland and 'The LOI Show'

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland has confirmed that Buy4Pets Online has become an associate partner of the league and the first ever primary partner for The LOI Show.

Ireland’s leading online pet store, which delivers pet food and supplies to homes all over the island, will sponsor the league’s weekly highlights show (which airs for free on www.loitv.ie — registration only required).

The LOI Show provides highlights and analysis of matches from all three League of Ireland divisions: the men’s Premier and First Divsions and the Women’s National League, all of which are title-sponsored by SSE Airticity.

“With viewership and interest growing, we’re delighted to bring Buy4Pets Online on board as the primary partner for The LOI Show and an associate sponsor for the League of Ireland,” said League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon.

“Since the start of the 2022 season, we’ve seen incredible interest in the League of Ireland nationwide, with attendances across the divisions continuing to impress. With that success, the league is becoming an attractive brand to associate with, and we’re delighted to welcome our new partners Buy4Pets Online.

“Their sponsorship will be crucial in continuing to grow on the early success of The LOI Show and LOITV as a whole as we look to bring a top-quality digital offering to League of Ireland supporters. I’d like to thank John McKeon and his team at Buy4Pets Online for supporting the League of Ireland and, in particular, The LOI Show and look forward to working with them for the 2022 season.”

(L-R): Peamount United’s Lauryn O'Callaghan, Drogheda United’s Andrew Quinn, Sligo Rovers Womens’ Katie Melly and St. Patrick's Athletic’s Eoin Doyle. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“We’ve always been huge supporters of the League of Ireland,” added McKeon, the company director of Buy4PetsOnline and Petstop Discount Warehouse. “I was thrilled when we discovered this opportunity to partner with a brand that supports inclusivity in sports.

“Since we are a homegrown Irish company, we place great value on local sport and community involvement. LOITV provides everyone with an opportunity to follow and enjoy matches from all three divisions at any stage from the comfort of their home.

“We hope as a new associate partner of the league and the first-ever primary partner of The LOI Show that we can continue to facilitate the growth of LOITV by highlighting it to our loyal customer base around the country.”