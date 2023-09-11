Longford Town confident alleged racial abuse 'did not occur' during Kerry FC draw

LONGFORD TOWN HAVE said that they are confident that no alleged incident of racial abuse took place during their recent clash with Kerry FC.

Kerry FC released a statement on Saturday, claiming that one of their players had been subjected to an alleged racial remark in the SSE Airtricity First Division draw between the two sides.

The game at Mounthawk Park was marred by clashes between both sets of players, with Kerry FC also saying that the matter had been referred to An Garda Siochana.

Longford Town published a separate statement this evening, saying that they are “extremely confident” that the alleged incident did not take place and that they are “fully behind the individual in question.”

The statement in full reads:

“Longford Town FC is aware of an alleged incident at our recent game against Kerry FC at Mounthawk Park last Friday 8 September.

“After conducting our own investigation and speaking with players and staff, Longford Town FC is extremely confident that the alleged incident did not occur and we are fully behind the individual in question.

“We will work with the relevant authorities to establish the facts of the matter.

“Longford Town FC condemns all types of discrimination and racism.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

