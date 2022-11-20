Tiernan Killeen's late rescue act ensures Loughrea live to fight another day

Loughrea’s Johnny Coen and Eanna Burke of St Thomas' get involved off the ball.

Loughrea 0-20

St Thomas’ 1-17

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

LOUGHREA’S TIERNAN KILLEEN landed a dramatic point from the right wing in the fourth minute of injury-time to force a replay in a thrilling Galway SHC final at Pearse Stadium.

Killeen showed remarkable composure to shoot the equaliser after champions St Thomas’ had edged in front for the first time moments earlier, and they seemed poised for their fifth title in a row before Loughrea deservedly level, with the fixture taking place next Sunday.

Loughrea, with the breeze at their backs, led by 0-12 to 0-10 at the end of a very good opening half.

Martin McManus ensured a blistering start with three points from play in just two minutes, and by the 12th minute they stretched the lead to 0-8 to 0-3 with Neil Keary hitting three frees and Ian Hanrahan and Oisin Coyle also getting points.

But St Thomas’, who had opted to play against the wind, didn’t panic, with a couple of points from Darragh Burke and an opening score from Victor Manso settling them down.

Captain Conor Cooney landed four frees from distance and Eanna Burke also hit two from play as St Thomas’ prevented Loughrea from building a big lead before the break.

Keary brought his haul to six points from frees before the interval, but efforts from Cooney and Oisin Flannery cut the gap to two.

Keary and Cooney twice exchanged points in the third quarter before the latter cut the gap to 0-14 to 0-13 after 44 minutes with another free.

Loughrea responded well with captain Ian Hanrahan getting his second point and McManus landing his fourth to lead by a goal with 12 minutes left.

Advertisement

Another Cooney free reduced the gap before efforts from Keary and Joe Mooney pushed Loughrea clear. They were then reduced to 14 men when Darren Shaughnessy picked up a second yellow card.

St Thomas’ hit back and Eanna Burke blasted to the net after being set up by Damien McGlynn after 53 minutes, and Burke then levelled from the left a minute later.

Jamie Ryan edged Loughrea back in front before Cooney equalised and then Eanna Burke edged the champions in front in stoppage time before Killeen forced the replay with a superb point from the right wing.

Scorers for Loughrea: Neil Keary 0-9 (0-8f), Martin McManus 0-4, Ian Hanrahan 0-2, Oisin Coyle 0-1, Joe Mooney 0-1, Jamie Ryan 0-1, Dylan Shaughnessy 0-1, Tiernan Killeen 0-1.

Scorers for St Thomas’: Conor Cooney 0-9 (0-8f), Eanna Burke 1-4, Darragh Burke 0-2, Oisin Flannery 0-1, Victor Manso 0-1.

Loughrea

1 Gearoid Loughnane

9 Johnny Coen

3 Paul Hoban

4 Kieran Hanrahan

8 Ian Hanrahan

7 Oisin Coyle

20 Brian Keary

14 Jamie Ryan

12 Tiernan Killeen

23 Darren Shaughnessy

25 Dylan Shaughnessy

21 Anthony Burns

10 Neil Keary

13 Martin McManus

11 Joe Mooney

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Subs:

6 Sean Sweeney for I Hanrahan (57)

5 Caimin Killeen for Dylan Shaughnessy (59)

15 Shane O’Brien for Burns (59)

St Thomas’

1 Gerald Kelly

2 Cian Mahony

3 Fintan Burke

7 Cathal Burke

5 Evan Duggan

4 John Headd

6 Mark Caulfield

8 Bernard Burke

9 David Burke

20 Victor Manso

11 Conor Cooney

10 Darragh Burke

12 Damien McGlynn

13 Eanna Burke

15 Oisin Flannery

Subs:

18 Shane Cooney for Caulfield (half-time)

19 Brendan Farrell for Manso (45)

17 Conor Headd for John Headd (57)

21 Damien Finnerty for B Burke (62)

Referee: Shane Hynes (Oranmore/Maree)