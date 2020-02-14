Ludik returns from injury for Ulster, McCloskey given chance to shine

ULSTER HAVE RECALLED Louis Ludik to their starting team for tomorrow’s trip to the Ospreys (kick-off 5.15pm).

Ludik will start on the left wing and is joined in the back three by full-back Matt Faddes and Robert Baloucoune, who re-joins the Ulster squad following his involvement in the development group which trained alongside the Irish squad in the build-up to the Six Nations.

Stuart McCloskey has been released from the Ireland squad and is paired with Luke Marshall in midfield. Billy Burns has also been released from international duties and will start at fly-half alongside David Shanahan who comes in to start at scrum-half.

In the front row, Eric O’Sullivan will start at loosehead prop, Adam McBurney is selected at hooker, and Marty Moore returns to the tighthead position.

Alan O’Connor will lead the side from the second row and is partnered with Kieran Treadwell. Matthew Rea and Sean Reidy – who both recently signed two-year contract extensions with the province – start in the back row alongside number eight, Marcell Coetzee.

Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole, who are also part of Ireland’s Six Nations squad, are named among the forward reinforcements with John Andrew, David O’Connor and Jordi Murphy. Providing back line cover are Jonny Stewart, Bill Johnston and Craig Gilroy.

Ulster team to play Ospreys at Liberty Stadium, kick-off 5.15pm (Live on Premier Sports 1 and eir Sport 1):

15: Matt Faddes

14: Robert Baloucoune

13: Luke Marshall

12: Stuart McCloskey

11: Louis Ludik

10: Billy Burns

9: David Shanahan

1: Eric O’Sullivan

2: Adam McBurney

3: Marty Moore

4: Alan O’Connor (Capt.)

5: Kieran Treadwell

6: Matthew Rea

7: Sean Reidy

8: Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements:

16: John Andrew

17: Jack McGrath

18: Tom O’Toole

19: David O’Connor

20: Jordi Murphy

21: Jonny Stewart

22: Bill Johnston

23: Craig Gilroy.