BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

Recently-retired Ireland Sevens star starts for Kerry footballers after six-year absence

Louise Galvin lines out in the Kingdom’s midfield this weekend.

By Emma Duffy Friday 21 May 2021, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,408 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5444303
Louise Galvin on the ball for Kerry in 2013.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Louise Galvin on the ball for Kerry in 2013.
Louise Galvin on the ball for Kerry in 2013.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

FORMER IRELAND RUGBY Sevens international Louise Galvin is back in the Kerry ladies football set-up for the 2021 season. 

The Finuge / St Senan’s clubwoman is named to start in midfield for the Kingdom in their Division 2A Lidl Ladies National Football League opener against Meath on Sunday. Navan’s Páirc Tailteann hosts the clash, with throw-in at 3pm.

Galvin called time on her glittering Sevens career last September after five years in the green jersey; the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately bringing an end to that chapter of her colourful sporting career.

A physiotherapist by trade, the 33-year-old also played 15s rugby for Ireland, making her debut at the 2017 World Cup — head coach Adam Griggs left the door open to her after her Sevens retirement — and is a former basketball international.

Galvin continued to play club rugby with UL Bohemians through the Autumn, and helped her club to a Kerry championship title.

Now, she returns to the inter-county scene after a six-year absence.

She partners 2017 All-Star Lorraine Scanlon in midfield in the Kerry side which Rathmore’s Aislinn Desmond captains for 2021.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Declan Quill and Darragh Long remain in the managerial position, after their bright start to the tenure in 2020.

The Kingdom have a strong attacking unit in place for the clash with the Royals — last year’s All-Ireland intermediate champions — with the deadly trio of Síofra O’Shea, Hannah O’Donoghue and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh making up the full-forward line.

Also returning to the inter-county scene in Division 2 is Monaghan midfielder Amanda Casey. The Donaghmoyne stalwart and multiple club All-Ireland winner, now aged 37, lines out for the Farney for the first time since appearing as a sub against Dublin in 2015.

Monaghan, captained by Ellen McCarron, face Cavan, under the watchful eye of new manager Gerry Moane, in their league opener at St Tiernach’s Park on Sunday.

For more ladies football team news, see here.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie