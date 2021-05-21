Recently-retired Ireland Sevens star starts for Kerry footballers after six-year absence

Louise Galvin on the ball for Kerry in 2013.

Louise Galvin on the ball for Kerry in 2013.

FORMER IRELAND RUGBY Sevens international Louise Galvin is back in the Kerry ladies football set-up for the 2021 season.

The Finuge / St Senan’s clubwoman is named to start in midfield for the Kingdom in their Division 2A Lidl Ladies National Football League opener against Meath on Sunday. Navan’s Páirc Tailteann hosts the clash, with throw-in at 3pm.

Galvin called time on her glittering Sevens career last September after five years in the green jersey; the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately bringing an end to that chapter of her colourful sporting career.

A physiotherapist by trade, the 33-year-old also played 15s rugby for Ireland, making her debut at the 2017 World Cup — head coach Adam Griggs left the door open to her after her Sevens retirement — and is a former basketball international.

Galvin continued to play club rugby with UL Bohemians through the Autumn, and helped her club to a Kerry championship title.

Now, she returns to the inter-county scene after a six-year absence.

The Kerry team to face Meath in Round 1 of the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2A Round 1 clash has being named. A reminder to fans the game is being streamed live and is free. Click on the following link to access the live streaming: https://t.co/OiuYUUUI66 #serioussupport pic.twitter.com/4OntxF8ed1 — KerryLGFA (@kerryladiesfoot) May 21, 2021

Great to see @lougalvin4 back in the green & gold 💚💛 https://t.co/wpNIDhanDa — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) May 21, 2021

🟢🟡Back in the fold!



After a five-year stint as an Ireland rugby international, @lougalvin4 will return to inter-county duty with @kerryladiesfoot on Sunday, as the Kingdom take on @meathladiesMLGF in Division 2 of the @lidl_ireland National League! #SeriousSupport pic.twitter.com/GOHdKeLm0x — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) May 21, 2021

She partners 2017 All-Star Lorraine Scanlon in midfield in the Kerry side which Rathmore’s Aislinn Desmond captains for 2021.

Declan Quill and Darragh Long remain in the managerial position, after their bright start to the tenure in 2020.

The Kingdom have a strong attacking unit in place for the clash with the Royals — last year’s All-Ireland intermediate champions — with the deadly trio of Síofra O’Shea, Hannah O’Donoghue and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh making up the full-forward line.

Age is only a number!



Now 37, @mundzo8 will play senior football for @Monaghan_LGFA on Sunday, for the first time since appearing as a sub v @dublinladiesg in 2015!



Amanda is named at midfield against @CavanLGFA for the @lidl_ireland NFL Division 2 opener! #SeriousSupport pic.twitter.com/8CCqX7PjL3 — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) May 21, 2021

Also returning to the inter-county scene in Division 2 is Monaghan midfielder Amanda Casey. The Donaghmoyne stalwart and multiple club All-Ireland winner, now aged 37, lines out for the Farney for the first time since appearing as a sub against Dublin in 2015.

Monaghan, captained by Ellen McCarron, face Cavan, under the watchful eye of new manager Gerry Moane, in their league opener at St Tiernach’s Park on Sunday.