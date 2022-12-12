Conscious not to be a one-hit wonder, family ties and a childhood dream realised

THE 29 JANUARY 2022 and 10 December 2022 both ended in similar fashion.

With Louise Ward lifting the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup aloft on behalf of Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

11 months ago, she did so in St Brendan’s Park in Birr, but it was destination Croke Park on Saturday as Gaelic games HQ hosted the ladies football club finals for the very first time.

Kilkerrin captain and Galway star Ward realised a childhood dream climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand and celebrating All-Ireland glory on the biggest stage.

“When I was a child looking up to the likes of Annette Clarke in ’04 lifting the Brendan Martin, you dream of it in a Galway jersey. But to be able to lift a cup on the Hogan Stand on behalf of your club team is just extra special,” she told The42 afterwards.

“I just can’t thank the LGFA and the GAA enough for making that possible.

“Croke Park is a beast in itself in one way because it can overawe some people. It’s a huge stadium, but I just could feel vibes and knew the girls were relaxed. To be able to play our football on the biggest stage that there is in this country is just fantastic.”

A bright start sent Ward and co. on their way, the 0-13 to 0-7 win over Donaghmoyne richly deserved and the final-whistle feeling unmatched.

“Oh my God. We were counting down the clock from 40 seconds, and we were nearly all just trying to meet together. Look, it’s testament to the girls for the work that they’ve put in. We’ve been on the road a long time now, I suppose from January right through, we even trained through the Christmas before that.

“We just are very conscious we don’t want to be a one-hit wonder and we were really, really trying to come back this year and put titles back-to-back. Obviously we had to meet our steps along the way, but we’re just thrilled to get across the line.

“The girls, there’s been a lot of pressure on them this year — winning 10 in-a-row in the county, that was box ticked. Five in-a-row when you come to Connacht, box ticked. You don’t want to be one-hit wonder when it comes to the All-Ireland stages. And to win two All-Irelands back-to-back, but back-to-back in the one calendar year is just testament to them.”

Ward produced a typically powerful display, chipping in with 0-2, while her twin sister Nicola starred at centre-half back.

Their father, Willie, is the manager, and it’s a real family affair across the board.

Ward lifting the 2021 title in January. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

“I think that’s what makes it extra special with your club because there is so many family connections there. There’s Dad, and obviously me and Nicola, there’s Gerry Noone and his three daughters, there’s Michael Divilly and his three daughters, and there’s Martina Dunleavy and her two daughters. There’s just loads of family connections.

“But this isn’t just for us and for the management, it’s for the whole community, the two parishes because they’ve been a huge driving force behind the team as well and they were out in their droves as well today.”

There’s a real sense that Kilkerrin could dominate at national level for years to come. They’re a young, star-studded team — the Wards are among the eldest at just 26 — and don’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

As Ward referenced, they didn’t want it to be a case of ‘one and done’ after their 2021 victory, and are hoping to build a real legacy.

“We wouldn’t be in this competition if we didn’t want to go all the way,” she concluded.

“We knew that we had to meet our little targets along the way and that’s what I’m saying… you’re nearly in a pressure cooker when it comes back to this year. There’s a target on your back, you’re the hunted now rather than the hunter.

“We were just really, really conscious of that this year. We brought our training to the next level. I’m just so delighted for the girls because they can relax now for the Christmas, it has all paid off.”