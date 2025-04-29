GAA give the go-ahead to Louth for Phase One of a brand new stadium in Dundalk

THE GAA HAVE green-lighted a brand new stadium for Louth GAA after agreeing to a funding package to commence Phase One of the build at Muirhevnamor in Dundalk.

The new facilities are a significant milestone for Gaelic Games in the Wee County and will be a base for both men and women when finished.

Building is estimated to last around 16 months to get the stadium up to a capacity of 6,000 spectators after Phase One, which will be done by local contractors Ganson Group.

This will include a south seated stand of 4,080 seats, a full-sized playing pitch, modern floodlighting, standing sections behind each goals, car parking and an auxiliary building for essential facilities.

Thereafter, Phase Two will be dependent on further funding.

Séan McClean, Chairperson of Louth GAA, said: “This is a momentous day for all Gaelic Games in County Louth. After years of planning and preparation, we are thrilled to secure the necessary funding to begin construction on this state-of-the-art facility.

We express our sincere gratitude to GAA Headquarters and all our Clubs within Louth GAA for their unwavering support in bringing this project to fruition.”

“This new stadium will not only provide an excellent home for Louth county and club teams but will also serve as a hub for community activities and foster the continued growth of Gaelic Games in the region.”