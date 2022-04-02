Liam Jackson goal seals Division Three triumph for Louth

Louth 1-14

Limerick 0-12

Caoimhín Reilly reports from Croke Park

LIAM JACKSON’S SECOND-HALF goal propelled Louth to a first National League title in six years at Croke Park this evening.

The Ardee St Mary’s star latched on to a Ciarán Byrne pass following a swift Wee breakaway – that stemmed from a Daniel Corcoran turnover – before calmly slotting the ball past Donal O’Sullivan on 53 minutes.

Limerick had been the better side until that juncture and deservedly led 0-10 to 0-09, but they were punished for a wasteful streak early in the second period having been a point clear at half-time, 0-07 to 0-06.

This was the winners’ sixth win on the trot and owed much to the brilliance of their forwards, with Byrne almost unmarkable. Meanwhile, midfielder Tommy Durnin, who was named man of the match, provided a platform with some terrific catches while also kicking a fine point at a crucial stage.

Limerick ran out of ideas across the closing quarter. Wingers Adrian Enright and James Naughton had been their star men, along with rampant Cian Sheehan, but when Louth’s greater energy became apparent, the Shannonsiders struggled to keep pace, relying on late Robbie Bourke frees for any sort of respite.

The Reds had started the match in flying form, hitting four of the game’s opening 0-06, before Limerick took a grip of the contest through Enright, Michael Donovan and Hugh Bourke finishes.

Dogged Louth clung on within touching distance courtesy of Sam Mulroy’s placed kicks, prior to launching a stunning finishing flurry sparked by Jackson’s goal.

Scorers for Louth: Sam Mulroy 0-6 (0-3f, 0-2 45), Ciarán Byrne 0-4, Liam Jackson 1-0, Niall Sharkey 0-1, Dáire Nally 0-1, Tommy Durnin 0-1, John Clutterbuck 0-1

Scorers for Limerick: Josh Ryan 0-3 (0-1f), Hugh Bourke 0-2, Adrian Enright 0-2, Robbie Bourke 0-2 (0-2f), Peter Nash 0-2, Michael Donovan 0-1

Louth

1. James Califf (Dreadnots)

2. Daniel Corcoran (Geraldines), 3. Bevan Duffy (St Fechin’s), 4. Donal McKenny (Ardee St Mary’s)

10. Conall McKeever (Clan na Gael), 6. Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers), 5. Leonard Grey (St Patrick’s)

8. Tommy Durnin (Inniskeen Grattan’s), 9. John Clutterbuck (Naomh Máirtín)

7. Liam Jackson (Ardee St Mary’s), 11. Sam Mulroy (Naomh Mairtin), 18 Ciarán Byrne (St Mochta’s)

13. Craig Lennon (St Mochta’s), 12. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues), 15. Dáire Nally (Newtown Blues)

Subs

24. Tom Jackson (Ardee St Mary’s) for Lennon (25)

19. Eoghan Callaghan (Naomh Máirtín) for Grey (27)

21. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets) for Nally (59)

20. Conor Early (Oliver Plunkett’s) for Clutterbuck (67)

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Seán O’Dea (Kilteely Drumkeen), 3. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), 4. Michael Donovan (Galbally)

5. Cian Sheehan (Newcastlewest), 6. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest), 7. Paul Maher (Adare)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s), 9. Cillian Fahy (Dromcologher Broadford)

10. Adrian Enright (Fr Casey’s), 11. Killian Ryan (Mungret St Paul’s), 12. James Naughton (St Senan’s)

13. Peter Nash (Kildimo Pallaskenry), 14. Josh Ryan (Oola), 15. Hugh Bourke (Adare)

Subs

21. Robert Childs (Galtee Gaels) for Fahy (17)

25. Robbie Bourke (Adare) for Nash (49)

24. Pádraig de Brún (Firies) for K Ryan (51)

18. Jim Liston (Gerald Griffin’s) for J Ryan (60)

19. Tony McCarthy (Kildimo Pallaskenry) for Treacy (67)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)