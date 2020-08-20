It must be Love! O'Brien's filly sends out message with impressive Yorkshire Oaks win

DUAL CLASSIC HEROINE Love remains on course for a titanic clash with Enable after cruising to victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York.

Ryan Moore had Aidan O’Brien’s 1000 Guineas and Investec Oaks winner ideally placed in second almost throughout, behind the pace initially set by Manuela De Vega.

After ranging up into the straight, Love then moved swiftly to the front and eased clear to win by five lengths as the 4-9 favourite. Outsider Alpinista stayed on best of the rest late on to be second, with One Voice third.

Love’s victory extends her unblemished Group One-winning sequence to three this season – meaning a much-anticipated showdown with John Gosden’s brilliant mare Enable in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October continues to loom large.

All you need is LOVE!!! ❤️



Another big win for this brilliant 3-year-old!#EborAtHome | #VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/9pTLp11ju7 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 20, 2020

