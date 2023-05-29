Spalletti confirms Napoli exit after title triumph

LUCIANO SPALLETI CONFIRMED has that he will leave Napoli at the end of the Serie A season after winning their first league title in over three decades.

Speaking at an event at the Italian national team’s Coverciano training centre, Spalletti said that he would take time away from football and would not be immediately moving to coach another team.

“I need to take some time to rest because I’m pretty tired,” Spalletti said.

“I don’t know if you can call it a year’s sabbatical but I won’t be working. I won’t be coaching Napoli or any other team.”

The 64-year-old guided Napoli to the Scudetto with five matches to play after a magical campaign in which his team played some of the most thrilling football in Europe.

Napoli’s title triumph was the crowning glory of Spalletti’s long and eventful coaching career which had brought plenty of plaudits but few trophies.

Spalletti will bow out as Napoli coach on Sunday evening when the newly-crowned champions host relegated Sampdoria at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

