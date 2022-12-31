Advertisement
PA Suarez and Uruguay were eliminated in the group stages of the World Cup.
# Bem-vindo!
Luis Suarez signs two-year deal with Brazilian club Gremio
Suarez joins from boyhood club Nacional after helping them to win the Uruguayan title last season.
39 minutes ago

LUIS SUAREZ HAS signed a two-year contract with Brazilian club Gremio, the Porto Alegre side announced on Saturday.

The Uruguayan star had returned to his boyhood club Nacional last summer, scoring eight goals in 14 matches to help them win the Uruguayan league title.

Suarez, 35, played at the World Cup in Qatar without scoring as his country were eliminated in the group stages.

“HE’S AT GREMIO! One of the greatest in the history of Uruguay, Luis Suarez arrives to continue his victorious journey, this time wearing our jersey!” Gremio posted on Twitter.

“Scorer, multi-titled, warrior! Welcome, Luisito!”

The club confirmed that Suarez had signed until December 2024.

Suarez first left Nacional in 2006 for a season at Dutch club FC Groningen before spending four years at Ajax Amsterdam.

He joined the Premier League in 2011 and spent three seasons in Liverpool before moving to Spain where he played for Barcelona from 2014 to 2020 and then Atletico Madrid until the end of last season.

With Barca he won the Champions League in 2015, and La Liga four times. He was again crowned La Liga champion with Atletico in 2021.

– © AFP 2022

AFP
